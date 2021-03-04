PARSIQ Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $123.39 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00065145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded 2,831.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,039,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

