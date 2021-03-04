Particl Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001945 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Particl has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $20,587.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,772,579 coins and its circulating supply is 9,736,064 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

