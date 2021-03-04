Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.26.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

