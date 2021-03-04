Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 5,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

