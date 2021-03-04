Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.00% of Patrick Industries worth $223,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,755 shares of company stock worth $11,444,548 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

