Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

