Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 5.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.04. Approximately 2,929,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,643,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $143,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 88.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 784,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

