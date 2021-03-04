Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $354.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,338. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.67.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.