PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Buys 3,400 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Sang Young Lee purchased 4,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $59,160.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Sang Young Lee acquired 2 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $27.80.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Sang Young Lee bought 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,806. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

