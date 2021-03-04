PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.98

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.68. PCCW shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 182 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

