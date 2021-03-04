PCHAIN Achieves Market Cap of $14.50 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $14.50 million and $351,094.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,336,517 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

