PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio Sells 17,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 3,008,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,810. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

