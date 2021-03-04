PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck Sells 5,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy stock traded up $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 3,008,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

