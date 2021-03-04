PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

