PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.14

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 32337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.