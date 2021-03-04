PEAKDEFI Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $27.67 million and approximately $275,981.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.24 or 0.00772379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044613 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 496,276,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,924,293 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

