Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

