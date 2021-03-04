Peercoin (PPC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,302.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $37,302.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000796 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00185380 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,805,138 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

