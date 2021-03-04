PegNet (PEG) Price Up 66.1% Over Last Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 66.1% against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $932,489.41 and $4,215.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00480568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00072565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00079118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00083614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.92 or 0.00496621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053419 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

