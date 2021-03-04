Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Up to $14.24

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.24 ($0.19), but opened at GBX 15.26 ($0.20). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 14.60 ($0.19), with a volume of 679,108 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.76. The company has a market capitalization of £218.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41.

Pendragon Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

