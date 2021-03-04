PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

Shares of PFLT opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.97.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

