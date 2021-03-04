PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

