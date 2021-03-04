Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $153.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

