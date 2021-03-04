Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.19% of Pentair worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

