Peony One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,519.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $870,700.06 and approximately $1,519.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,911,382 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

