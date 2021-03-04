People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Humana by 1,298.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $382.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average is $407.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

