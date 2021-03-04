People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

