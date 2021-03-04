People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

