People s United Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,069,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

