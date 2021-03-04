People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $236.27 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

