People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 1,295 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $99,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total transaction of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

NYSE SQ opened at $234.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

