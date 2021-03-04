People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $299.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.23 and a 200-day moving average of $310.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

