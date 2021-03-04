People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 254,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.74. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.