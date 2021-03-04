People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

