People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,462 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

