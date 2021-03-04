People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after buying an additional 590,035 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

