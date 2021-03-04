People s United Financial Inc. Sells 749 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

AMP opened at $223.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average of $183.09. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $233.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

