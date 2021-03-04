Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Head to Head Analysis

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 2.69 $53.69 million $2.93 10.91 Lakeland Financial $260.21 million 6.77 $87.05 million $3.38 20.59

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 12.87% 5.60% 0.71% Lakeland Financial 33.90% 13.31% 1.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peoples Bancorp and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.70%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Lakeland Financial.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Peoples Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 88 locations, including 77 full-service bank branches and 85 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and Internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of March 19, 2020, the company operated 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

