PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches Market Cap of $143,683.46

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $143,683.46 and approximately $73.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007454 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00137673 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,103,651 coins and its circulating supply is 43,855,054 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.