PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $129.68. 688,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

