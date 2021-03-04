Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.96% of Perficient worth $235,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.