Perlin Price Tops $0.0804 on Top Exchanges (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $39.49 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.78 or 0.00748949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

