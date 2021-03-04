Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $151.06

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €151.06 ($177.72) and traded as high as €158.45 ($186.41). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €157.00 ($184.71), with a volume of 356,153 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.45 ($205.24).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €158.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.06.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.