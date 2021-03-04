Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Reaches $5.73

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00011898 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $124.94 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.00477610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00072054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00077203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00083145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00488179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Token Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.