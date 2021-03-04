Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $98,517.20 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $25.57. 1,768,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,628. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. Analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSNL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

