Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.