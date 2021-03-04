PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) PT Raised to $45.00

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,938. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $932.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

