PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Update

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 28th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PTALF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,915. PetroTal has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Get PetroTal alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.