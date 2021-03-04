Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 35,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,264. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

