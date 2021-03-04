Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 35,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,264. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.